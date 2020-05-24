Man Rescued After Falling From Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was rescued by helicopter after he fell from Sunset Cliffs, authorities said Sunday.

The man fell from the edge of a cliff at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday and suffered a back injury, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

San Diego police, firefighters and lifeguards responded to the scene and called for a medical helicopter to pull him up from the bottom of the cliff, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of major trauma to his back.