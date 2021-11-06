Man robs North Clairemont mobile phone store with stun gun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A mobile phone store was robbed in the North Clairemont neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The T-Mobile store at 4724 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. was robbed at 10 p.m. Friday by a 27- to 30-year-old man who displayed a stun gun to the clerk, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect demanded cash from the register and the clerk complied, the officer said.

The robber fled eastbound from the store. He was wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and a mask.

The loss was not immediately determined, Buttle said.