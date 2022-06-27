Man sentenced 15 years to life in prison for fatal North County DUI crash

VISTA (CNS) – An Escondido man who drove drunk and veered into oncoming traffic on state Route 79, where he fatally struck a motorcyclist, was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Eric Randall Cripe, 54, was convicted by a jury in Vista last month of murder and other counts for the death of Matthew Garrett Mylerberg on August 22, 2021.

Mylerberg, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, was struck at around 3:30 p.m. after Cripe’s 2002 Toyota Tundra veered into his lane near Aguanga Ranchos Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cripe’s truck drifted off the eastern side of the roadway, then swerved back to the left into a southbound lane, where it collided with an oncoming 1991 Harley-Davidson Sportster, CHP Public Affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Mylerberg was struck by the passenger side of Cripe’s truck and died at the scene of the crash.

Deputy District Attorney David Uyar said a breath test taken two and a half hours after the fatal crash showed Cripe had a blood-alcohol-content of 0.17 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit in California.

Prior to the jury receiving the case, Cripe also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run count involving property damage for a separate crash that happened earlier on Aug. 22, Uyar said.