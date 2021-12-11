Man sentenced to 10 Years in prison for shooting woman in Bonita

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A young man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison in connection with a 19-year-old woman’s shooting death in Bonita last year.

Giovanny Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and an allegation of using a firearm in the death of Bonita resident Janessa Del Valle, who was shot about 7:40 p.m. on July 4, 2020.

The shooting occurred just after a fight broke out between several women in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said last year.

Del Valle was taken to a hospital, where she died soon after arrival.

Rodriguez was arrested late last year and initially charged with murder in the case, prior to his guilty plea earlier this year.