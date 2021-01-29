Man shot and killed in Alta Vista, detectives looking for killer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives sought today to determine who gunned down a 42-year-old man in an Alta Vista-area neighborhood.

Patrol personnel responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday arrived to find the victim inside a trailer parked in front of a home in the 6200 block of Varney Drive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to San Diego police.

The officers performed CPR on the victim prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving efforts before pronouncing the man dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Details about the deadly shooting remained scarce this afternoon.

“It is early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” Lt. Andra Brown said. “Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”