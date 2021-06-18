Man shot and killed inside Mission Valley Dave & Buster’s

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 28-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Dave & Buster’s arcade and restaurant in the Mission Valley area, police said Friday.

Dispatchers received several calls shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from people reporting a shooting inside the Dave & Buster’s on Camino Del Rio North, below the Interstate 8 to Interstate 805 overpass, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man in the dining area suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Brown said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leaving the parking lot after the shooting. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

“Investigators are aware of the large crowd present at the time of the incident and would like to speak to them,” Brown said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.