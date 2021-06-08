Man shot and killed near Oceanside park, police searching for gunman

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Police Tuesday were searching for a gunman who fatally shot a 25-year-old man near an Oceanside park.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Higgins Street, just north of Interstate 5, according to Oceanside police.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The 25-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bussey said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and a detailed description of the suspected gunman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Oceanside Police Detective Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 760-435-4730.