Man shot by police in Mountain View Neighborhood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was shot by officers Monday morning in the Mountain View area, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pardee Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.