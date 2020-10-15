Man shot by SDPD officer in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A person was taken to a hospital after being shot by an officer in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood of San Diego tonight, according to reports.

An officer discharged a firearm sometime after 7:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Celtic Court, in a residential area near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Camino Del Sur, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

A person was taken to a hospital, and it was reported that the victim was shot by an officer.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and further information was not immediately available.