Man shot during confrontation outside smoke shop in El Cerrito neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside an El Cerrito smoke shop, police said Monday.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday outside Aztec Smoke Shop, in a strip mall near the corner of 60th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was confronted by two men as he was getting into his car after exiting the smoke shop, Buttle said.

The two men shot the victim four times, then fled the scene eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard in a gray VW Jetta, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, Buttle said, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Both suspects were described as 5-foot-11 Black men in their early 20s with thin builds. One was wearing a white shirt and the other was wearing a red shirt.