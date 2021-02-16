Man shot in Jamul house, second man barricades inside





JAMUL (KUSI) – A man wounded by a gunshot ran from a house in Jamul just before noon on Monday, and a second man remained barricaded inside the house for hours, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa and was still in surgery as of 3 p.m., according to Lt. Pat McEvoy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

McEvoy had no information on the man’s condition, name or age, except that he is an adult and was wounded in the upper body. A sheriff’s deputy remained with him at the hospital, he said.

A department SWAT team and crisis negotiators at the house were using a public address system and calling the man inside on his cell phone in an attempt to convince him to surrender, McEvoy said. He added that the man had not responded thus far.

A department helicopter was also over the scene, in the 15700 block of Lyons Valley Road.

The first call about the incident came to area firefighters after the man escaped from the house, McEvoy said.