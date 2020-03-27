Man shot, killed in Vista parking Lot





VISTA (KUSI) – A man was fatally shot in a Vista parking lot and authorities Friday were searching for the gunman.

A security guard was on patrol in the 2500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Thursday when he spotted a man lying in a parking lot with at least one gunshot wound, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Paramedics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said. The victim’s name and age were not immediately available.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.