Man shot multiple times by police sent to hospital

FALLBROOK (CNS) – A man was shot multiple times by police near Fallbrook and is in the hospital, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is reporting today

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, law enforcement was sent to the 4900 block of White Lilac Road. Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department told Fox 5 there were two children, ages 5 and 9, in the home at the time of the shooting. Both children were unharmed and no deputies were injured, according to authorities and media reports.

What led to the shooting was not clear, according to officials.

The person, described by police as a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and has not been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He is undergoing surgery.