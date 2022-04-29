Man shot on the I-8 west freeway, possible road rage incident





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Officials are investigating a possible road rage involved shooting that occurred on the I-8 freeway around 4:00 pm Friday, according to CHP.

A man in a Jeep Wrangler was shot in the legs while driving.

The suspects were driving a black Volkswagen Beetle with California plates.

The man drove onto the I-8 west towards Mission Valley mall Target where he sought out medical attention.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital

Multiple suspects are still at large and the condition of the victim is still unknown.

We will keep you posted on more details as they arise.