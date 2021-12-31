Man shot while getting gas, four suspects are at large in Barrio Logan

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A man shot while pumping gas was hospitalized and four suspects were being sought in the shooting, San Diego Police said Friday.

San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said the incident occurred about 9:57 p.m. Thursday at the corner of South 28th Street and Boston Avenue.

“A 19-year-old man was pumping gas into a car at the Shell Gas Station when he heard several gunshots,” said Heims. “A bullet hit him in the forehead. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to a witness, Heims said four suspects in the shooting were seen running away southbound toward Boston Avenue. They were described as two Hispanic females and two Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s.

The shooting victim was not identified.

San Diego Police Central Division detectives were continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.