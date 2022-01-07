Man struck several times by vehicles causing closure on the I-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 5 near Mission Bay shortly before dawn Thursday was killed when he was struck by several vehicles.

The victim, described only as male, was walking on the northbound side of the freeway north of Mission Bay Drive in Bay Park when a Mazda SUV hit him about 5:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

“An unknown number of other vehicles also impacted the pedestrian,” CHP spokesman Jesse Matias said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The fatality forced lane closures into the late morning. The freeway was fully open again in the area as of 10:15 a.m., Matias said.