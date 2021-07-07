Ambert Alert canceled: Man suspected of killing girlfriend, snatching son taken into custody

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – A Lake Elsinore man suspected of killing his girlfriend and abducting their 2-year-old son was taken into custody Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Celestine John Stoot Jr., 42, had last been seen Monday, when Riverside County sheriff’s investigators allege that he killed Natasha Denise Barlow of San Jacinto.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, the attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 17000 block of Hayes Avenue in Lake Elsinore.

Pecoraro said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a death and found the 43-year-old woman inside the home. The exact cause of Barlow’s death was not specified, and there was no mention of a possible motive.

According to Pecoraro, detectives immediately identified Stoot as the alleged assailant and suspected that he had fled with his son, Celestine Stoot III.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect and child.

Authorities located Stoot and his son in Las Vegas at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Stoot was booked into the Nevada County Jail and will be extradited to Riverside County, according to the sheriff’s department. Stoot’s son was found unharmed and law enforcement was in the process of reuniting him with his family.