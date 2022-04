Man walks across America to raise funds for three different charities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One man is walking from Washington D.C. all the way to Encinitas and it is all to raise funds for charities that he feels strongly about.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Kenny Mintz about his 3,000-mile trek he is doing and what charities he is raising money for.

To follow his story visit: https://www.facebook.com/KennywalksacrossAmerica/