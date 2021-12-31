Man walks into hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 33-year-old man who walked into an area hospital and was taken into surgery for life-threatening gunshot wounds he said were suffered in the Nestor community of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

The shooting victim walked into Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, 435 H St., about 11:30 p.m. Thursday with two gunshot wounds to his torso, under his right armpit. He had one exit wound on his left torso under his left armpit, the San Diego Police Department reported.

He was struggling to breathe and unable to give a detailed statement, the department said in a news statement. He did say the shooting occurred in the Nestor community of San Diego.

Paramedics rushed him to UC San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.