Man, woman stabbed during fight in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during a fight with two suspects in the Ocean Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said today.

The two suspects were arguing with the 25-year-old man a little after 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Bacon Street, when he was stabbed by one of the suspects, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The 32-year-old woman suffered a stab wound while trying to break up the fight. Paramedics transported her to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said. “The suspects got into a car and fled the scene,” he said. “A short time later there was a male with a stab wound contacted by police at Logan Avenue and Beardsley Street. It was later determined this stabbing was related to the 1900 Bacon Street incident.”

Paramedics transported the 25-year-old man in stable condition to an area hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the stabbings to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.