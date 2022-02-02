Man wounded in Kearny Mesa stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A stabbing in a Kearny Mesa-area commercial district left a man wounded and a woman under arrest Wednesday.

The victim made a 911 call at about 11:45 a.m. to report the alleged assault in the 8000 block of Balboa Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the man and the suspected assailant sitting in their parked cars, SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood said. They took the woman into custody without incident.

Paramedics took the man to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the chest.

The suspect’s name and the victim’s condition were not immediately available, and the circumstances that led to the alleged assault were unclear, Lockwood said.

A dog that the woman had with her in her vehicle was taken to a county animal shelter, according to police.