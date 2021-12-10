Man wounded in shooting outside of East Village Eatery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An unidentified shirtless assailant opened fire on a man Thursday as the victim was sitting in a car parked outside an East Village fast food restaurant, leaving him with a minor bullet wound.

The gunman shot the victim during a confrontation in a parking lot at the McDonald’s in the 1200 block of Park Boulevard about 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Following the gunfire, both men fled the area on foot, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

A short time later, the victim made an emergency call to report he had been shot. Paramedics took the man, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound to the head, Lockwood said.

The shooter remained at large as of mid-afternoon. He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch man in his 20s with a goatee. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing gray shorts and no shirt, the officer said.