MANA de San Diego helping Latino households stay connected during pandemic

SAND DIEGO (KUSI) – The mentoring organization says after surveying their members and program participants, there was an overwhelming need for computers and broadband internet access.

Many Latinx households in the San Diego County have children of various ages who are struggling to find reliable internet access for distance learning while in quarantine, share one laptop across an entire family, according to MANA.

In response to this, MANA has donated laptops to their program young participants and are working to build more partnerships in town to give away more.

For more information about MANA de San Diego visit their website here.