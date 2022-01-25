MANA de San Diego supports young Latina students through its ‘Hermanitas’ program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – January is National Mentoring Month, a time used to focus on how we can all work together to make sure young people have dependable people to look up to and learn from.

MANA de San Diego is one of those organizations working to specifically empower Latina leaders in our county.

MANA supports San Diego’s Latinas through an exclusive and constant one-to-one Hermanitas Mentors who act as their counselors.

Elizabeth Ramirez, Mentor at MANA de San Diego, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with a detailed discussion on her organization’s work.