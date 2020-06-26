Mana De San Diego’s new executive director brings a vision to expand social equity for Latinas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MANA de San Diego, is a nonprofit that empowers local Latinas through education and leadership development, has announced Inez González Perezchica as its new executive director. Perezchica has been with the nonprofit as a volunteer for more than two decades, previously serving on the organization’s board in a variety of leadership roles.

“In light of recent events, I am reminded of MANA de San Diego’s core pillars of community service and advocacy, and the impact we can make when we all work together,” says Perezchica. “In my new role, I will ensure we reach out to the San Diego communities that will most benefit from MANA’s educational and leadership development programs, and expand our impact. With one in four Latinas living below the poverty line and 50 percent close to poverty, it will be crucial to raise our members’ voices to demand equity for Latinas. We can do better – and we will.”

In Perezchica’s first month, she will meet with community leaders and members to inform what comes next for MANA de San Diego. She plans to expand the organization’s flagship Hermanitas program, connect with more local employers for paid internship and job opportunities for members, and spearhead new ideas that meet the community’s needs.

Perezchica discussed her detailed plans for the nonprofit on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.