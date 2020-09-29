Manchester Financial Group completes new Navy Headquarters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Navy will move into its 17-story 373,000 square-foot Class-A office building in October 2020.

The U.S. Navy Headquarters at Manchester Pacific Gateway is a three million-square-foot mixed-use development with office, hotel, and retail space.

“We’re excited and pleased to be moving into our new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest. “The Navy and San Diego have had a strong, mutually beneficial relationship for over 100 years. This facility will give us the ability to build on that history, carrying us all into the next chapters together.”

Manchester Financial Group said it is also pleased to announce IQHQ’s acquisition of five of the seven blocks to develop a mega life science campus within the masterplan. “This incredible development will be the catalyst for biotech to relocate to downtown San Diego and will be the driving force for life sciences growth and expansion,” stated Papa Doug Manchester, Chairman of Manchester Financial Group. “With the entrepreneurism and leadership of IQHQ, and Alan D. Gold, San Diego will be one of the largest biotech clusters in the world.”

Demolition of the original 1920’s U.S. Navy Headquarters will commence in January 2021.