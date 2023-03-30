Manhattan grand jury indicts Trump, first former U.S. president to face criminal charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money payments made out to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, several sources reported on Thursday.

The jury’s decision comes after an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump announced his campaign for the 2024 presidential race in November of last year.