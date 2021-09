Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. address the yelling situation in dugout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Padres all-star third baseman Manny Machado, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the media Tuesday and explained what happened in the dugout that led to them yelling at each other.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds and Nick James were there to capture their responses.

Listen to the whole thing. Manny Machado and Tatis addressing the situation we all witnessed the other day. They say it’s unfortunate everyone had to witness it but it was important to getting back on track and they are brothers! #padres pic.twitter.com/HwVyFaa39d — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) September 21, 2021