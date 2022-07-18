Manny Machado is hopeful Juan Soto will sign with San Diego Padres





LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – The MLB’s best players are in Los Angeles for the 2022 All-Star game and Homerun Derby.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder, Juan Soto, will be participating in both events, as the fans from every team hope he will become their newest outfielder. Over the weekend, news broke that the Nationals offered Soto the biggest contract in MLB history, but he turned it down.

The contract is reported to be a 14-year deal worth a record $440 million.

As Soto begins exploring his options, rumors are spreading that the San Diego Padres could be among his top landing spots.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was at Dodgers Stadium where she was able to ask third baseman Manny Machado about the possibility of Juan Soto signing the Padres. Machado said “hopefully” he will.

“Hopefully he comes and plays for San Diego.” -Manny Machado on Juan Soto #padres pic.twitter.com/VNtrXrePRw — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) July 18, 2022