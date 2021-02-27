Man’s claim of having killed wife prompts Chula Vista police standoff

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A man who claimed to have killed his wife holed up in his South Bay home Friday, prompting a daylong police standoff.

Officers surrounded the house in the 700 block of Glover Avenue in Chula Vista Friday morning, according to police.

The man inside the residence called police Thursday night to report that he had killed his spouse, but investigators were not immediately able to determine exactly where he lives, CVPD Lt. Jason Deaner said.

Officers were speaking to the man over the phone for a time, but early Friday afternoon, he stopped answering their calls. At that point, a SWAT team was called in, Deaner said.

As of shortly before 5 p.m., police were still trying to regain contact with the man — who was believed to possibly be armed with a gun — as the Special Weapons And Tactics personnel stood by in preparation for forcible entry of the home if necessary.

The status of the man’s wife was unknown, the lieutenant said.