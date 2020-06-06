Man’s death in Southcrest Community Park investigated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Southcrest Community Park, police said Saturday.

The victim has been identified, but his name was not immediately released, San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said.

A citizen called police at 10:15 p.m. Friday about finding a man at 1300 South 40th Street, she said. While walking nearby, the citizen saw the man with apparent trauma, possibly gunshot injuries, to his upper body.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and trying to locate witnesses, she said. Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.