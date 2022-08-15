Many don’t believe Fernando Tatís Jr. made a mistake, say he was using PED’s intentionally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week Padres player Fernando Tatís Jr. released a statement explaining why he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs (PED’s) leading to an 80 game suspension that will last halfway into next season.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined on “Good Morning San Diego” by Chris Ello from the Gwynn and Chris show to discuss Tatís’ claims and the position he has left his team in for the remainder of the season.

“Everybody whos ever been caught cheating in baseball, football, NBA, whatever sport, they all say they didn’t do it. Guess what? They’re all doing it,” said Ello.