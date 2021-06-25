Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal.

Aptopix Building Collapse Miami

Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more.

Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m.

The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died. It’s not clear what caused the structure to fail.

