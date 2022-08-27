Mar-a-Lago affidavit fails to provide clarity, heavily redacted





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Aug. 26 the DOJ was forced by a federal judge to finally release the affidavit that lead to the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The affidavit, however, has been heavily redacted. Of the 32 pages, few of them have any informative script.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about how the DOJ might be seeking to cover their tracks be redacting so much of the affidavit.