Maranatha Christian’s Boys Basketball wins the 2021 Division IV CIF Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Maranatha Christian’s Boys Basketball team has won the 2021 Division IV CIF Championship.

Head coach Brooks Barnhard, and some of his players; Jake Sanderlin, Jon Picinich and Mateus Behrend, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what it means to become champions.