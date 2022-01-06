Marathon bronze medalist Siedel comes to Mission Bay for cross country championship

Top-shelf runners from across the globe will descend on Mission Bay this Saturday for the USATD Cross Country Championships.

Of the many who are fleet of foot, several Olympians will be a part of the Masters runs on January 8th. That includes 2020 Olympic bronze medalist marathoner Molly Siedel, who will go after the Masters Women 6K title.

“I’m excited to drop back down in distance,” Siedel said. “We’ll see how my marathon strength translates to the 10K.”

Heats will go from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Viewing is free and easy – just drive to the Mission Bay area and enjoy the view. You can also apply to be a part of the 4K community run, following the same path as the professionals.

For more details: https://www.usatf.org/events/2022/2022-usatf-cross-country-championships-presented-b