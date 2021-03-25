Maraya Performing Arts studio opens in Eastlake

On February 20th, Maraya Multicultural Performing Arts studio officially opened their brick and mortar location in Eastlake. For owner Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, it has been her dream to have this studio. She signed the lease on the building two weeks before the Covid pandemic began back in 2020. After offering virtual classes over the summer, now she can officially hold classes inside the studio. For Maraya-Ramey the opening is especially special as she is in her final weeks of chemo after being diagnosed with leukemia back in 2018. The center offers a variety of classes for all skill levels.