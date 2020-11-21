Marc Coleman’s pop up bake sale for businesses impacted by pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego business owner is adapting to the pandemic by turning his home catering business into neighborhood pop up events.

Owner of the Lunch Guru, Marc Coleman, joined Good Morning San Diego with details on Saturday’s Thanksgiving cookie pop up.

Coleman’s “Pop Up On Promontory” is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crown Point in Pacific Beach and his next pop up Taco Tuesday is December 1st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Coleman said, “my goal was to bring my neighborhood and community together over some good food and delicious cookies!”