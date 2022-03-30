March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, established to commemorate the same date in 1973, which was when the last combat troop departed Vietnam.

CJ Machado, local producer and veteran advocate from Force-Con, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the significance of the date.

The proclamation was started by President Obama in 2012, then signed into law by President Trump in 2017.

To learn more about Force-Con, visit www.force-con.com