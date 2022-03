March is National Kidney Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are in the midst of National Kidney Month.

Elizabeth Ingulli, MD, Medial Director of the Kidney Transplant Program from Rady Children’s Hospital joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the importance of National Kidney Month.

Currently, 23 young patients at Rady Children’s are waitlisted to receive kidneys.

During 2021, Rady Children’s surgeons performed nine kidney transplants.