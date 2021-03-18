March Madness will look different this year, but the game is on

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March Madness, or the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament starts on March 18, and predictions are saying that more than 40 million Americans will fill out tournament brackets with the hopes of getting the perfect bracket.

This year’s March Madness is expected to be the most gambled sporting event in the history of the U.S., according to PlayUSA analyst Eric Ramsey.

Employers will lose $13.8 billion in productivity time, according to researchers at outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Even so, Senior Vice President at the firm, Andrew Challenger, encouraged employers to use this experience to build high morale among workers.

Jim Lackritz, Emeritus Professor of Management Information Systems at SDSU’s Sports MBA program, joined KUSI to discuss the changes in this year’s March Madness tournament.