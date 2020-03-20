March Movie Madness with San Diego Union Tribune

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the big questions is how the sports world is going to deal with the coronavirus induced blackout.

With the March Madness NCAA Basketball tournament being canceled The San Diego Union Tribune ‘s Kirk Kenney has come to the rescue by creating March Movie Madness.

Kenney seeded his top 64 sports movies of all time in a fun Hollywood blockbuster tournament.

Kenney joined Good Morning San Diego to go over the movies he chose for the tournament.