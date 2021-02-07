Marco Contreras, only Republican running for 79th CA Assembly District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Marco Contreras is running for California 79th State Assembly district.

The seat was recently vacated after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed previous California State Assembly Shirley Weber to be California’s Secretary of State.

Some Democrats have announced their run for the 79 district, most notably, Akilah Weber, La Mesa City Council Vice Mayor and daughter of Shirley Weber, but Contreras is the first Republican to announce his run.

Although born in San Diego, Contreras was raised in Tijuana, Mexico due to his family’s financial struggles.

Still, he was able to achieve his dream and attend high school across the border in San Diego and play football.

He graduated from University of San Diego and spearheaded a business which has seen “exponential growth.”

“I know what it’s like to be an immigrant. To start from the bottom. To build, to work, to grow, to contribute. This is the American Dream. This is why I love our country,” Contreras said.

Contreras raised over $45,000 for his run in just the first 24 hours, according to a campaign email.

The candidate wants to work on healing the divide widened by 2020 and believes everyone can agree on issues such as safer neighborhoods, better education, and the opportunity to thrive.

A special election will be held on April 6 to fill the empty seat.

Visit Contreras’ website here: www.marcocontreras.net

Contreras joined KUSI to discuss his run for California State Assembly District 79.