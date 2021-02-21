Marco Contreras runs for California 79th State Assembly District, only Republican in race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special election will be held in June to decide who will fill the seat of recently vacated California 79th State Assembly District.

Marco Contreras, the only Republican in the race, was born in San Diego, grew up in Tijuana, and attended Marian Catholic High School in San Diego, crossing the border often for school.

He went on to be the first in his family to graduate from college, completing a degree in Economics from University of San Diego.

Among Contreras’s key goals are: save the American dream, reopen California safely using science, keep communities safe, improve public schools, and create a financially sound government.

Contreras himself join KUSI to allow viewers to get to know him better.

Learn more about Contreras’s run: