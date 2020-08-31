Marcus Brady Former Morse Tiger shining as Quarterback’s coach in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts





Marcus Brady, has played quarterback at every level of football you can imagine. Pop Warner for the Skyline Tigers, Morse High School, Cal State Northridge and then professionally in the Canadian Football League. He’s taking all his knowledge and resides in the Midwest as the Quarterback’s coach with the Indianapolis Colts. Embracing the opportunity coaching former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after sixteen years as the signal caller for the high scoring AFC West team. Rivers, enters his first season with the Colts. While Brady enters his third season with Indianapolis. Brady talks about his journey and the path he’s currently on, and what it took to make it to where he is today.