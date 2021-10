Marilu Henner to perform a one-woman concert at North Coast Repertory Theatre





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Legendary actress Marilu Henner will be coming to San Diego to play at the North Coast Repertory Theatre.

It will be her one-woman concert evening.

Her show will be on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., but KUSI lucked out and got her early!

Henner herself joined Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her upcoming performance.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit here.