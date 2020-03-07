Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event for wounded veterans and service members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event for more than 250 wounded, ill or injured marines, sailors, veterans and international competitors.

The event is organized into three competing teams including an international team of Wounded Warriors from Canada, France, Colombia and the United Kingdom.

It promotes rehabilitation for recovering service members and provides a venue for showcasing mental and physical achievement.

The events include archery, cycling, rowing and wheelchair rugby.

The competition is going on right now and wraps up March 11th.

Capt. Thomas Benge from the US Marine Corps and his wife McKenna Benge were in studio to tell us more about it.

March 4 – 11

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

For more information about the Wounded Warrior Regiment go to www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil or visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwr.usmc/

The full schedule is available at https://www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil/2020MCT/