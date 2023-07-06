Marine gunnery sergeant and District 4 Supervisor candidate Paul McQuigg shares update on campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In August 2023, District 4 voters will elect a new Supervisor, filling the seat vacated by disgraced Nathan Fletcher.

Nathan Fletcher resigned from his position after allegations of sexual harassment by an MTS employee, an organization he chaired.

Since his resignation, four candidates have declared their candidacy, including Paul McQuigg, who calls himself a moderate Republican.

McQuigg joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign and policy preferences.