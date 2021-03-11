Marine Michael P. Chapanar shares a true account of his time in Vietnam in a new book
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new book titled, “America’s Backpack Nuke: A True Account: Love, War, History and Drama” tells one Marine’s story of the Vietnam Conflict and what he experienced during the Vietnam War.
The book’s author, Michael P. Chapanar, discussed his life experience and the new book with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.
OVERVIEW OF THE BOOK:
I was blessed with two special talents, I was ordered to strap on a nuclear weapon at the age of 19. The mission was to save thousands of Marines from being slaughtered on the DMZ. Khe Sahn and Con Thien were in peril. How close we were to nuclear war on an eerie night in the fall of 1967 is beyond imagination.
The Vietnam conflict started out as a noble cause. It was an opportunity to help the South Vietnamese people fight for their freedom and independence while at the same time stopping the aggressive spread of communism.
Ego began to play a significant role among some of our leaders and a worthy and noble cause went awry. When ego and deceit replaced logic and truth in the war, no one on earth was “Beyond the Call” of destruction.
BOOK SUMMARY:
Dreaming of a potential baseball career and deeply in love with a massive desire to marry his high school sweetheart, his plans were abruptly interrupted by a controversial war.
The opportunity to help the South Vietnamese people fight for freedom while stopping the agreessive spread of communism took over his life.
When ego and deceit began playing a significant role amongst a few of our leaders, a noble cause went awry. With ego and deceit now replacing logic and truth in the war, no one on earth was beyon destruction.
After undergoing close to a year of extensive combat, he courageoulsy strapped on a backpack nuclear weapon to save thousands of Marines on the DMZ. It was inconceivable how close we were to nuclear war on an eerie fall night in 1967.
Entwined in this saga are love, war history and drama.