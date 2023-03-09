Marine Sgt. gives gripping testimony on Kabul Airport suicide bombing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday the House Foreign Affairs Committee held its first oversight hearing over the fallout of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Following the hasty pullout, two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

170 Afghani citizens were killed and 13 American troops.

Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who survived the blast, says he and fellow service members had located the suspect but were told not to engage. This came before the blast that killed so many Americans.

